Demi Rose’s Derriere Heats Up The Beach In Riveting, Red One-Piece

British model, DJ and social media star Demi Rose knows better than most how to ignite the photo frame with her pose. The 25-year-old showed as much once again with an Instagram update on July 3 in which she stood before the water in a beachfront shot that sizzled due to her bountiful curves and pert derriere.

While the red, one-piece swimsuit that was worn covered more of Rose’s body than some of the bikinis and lingerie ensembles that have shown up on her popular feed — which now boasts more than 14 million followers — it did little to obscure the sumptuous nature of her shapely figure.

“You are the most beautiful girl in the world,” proclaimed one fan in the comment thread.

“‘Baywatch’ vibes,” opined another in reference to her red swimsuit, which bore a striking resemblance to those worn by the likes of Pamela Anderson and Yasmine Bleeth in the iconic ’90s television series.

“You can save me from the water any time,” wrote a third admirer, while also alluding to Baywatch.

“Gorgeous,” said another of other commenters.

With the sun reflecting off of the water behind her, Rose posed with her back and left side to the camera and her head turned back over her left shoulder, which revealed her perfectly symmetrical face to its lens. As the picture was taken, her pink lips were parted slightly, her brunette hair flowed and waved across her back and her brown eyes focused on something off camera.

Meanwhile, she held her off-side hand to the back of her head and grasped at a post that stood behind her.

Rose’s stance and slight torquing of her upper body allowed the full scope of her sinuous frame to stand apart in the middle of the photo. With her cheeky side owning the lower edge of the frame, the red fabric of her swimsuit — which clung tightly to her body — managed to accentuate the rest of her curves and bustline, even as it covered them.

The former SIXTY6 cover girl’s latest IG update generated an incredible response among her fans and followers in short order, racking up over 100,000 likes in just 45 minutes after appearing on her feed. Furthermore, nearly 1,000 comments had been left.

As is her tendency, Rose has been teasing her fanbase with a litany of steamy snapshots on her feed recently. As reported by The Inquisitr on July 1, the Birmingham, England product flaunted her smoking-hot body in a cut-out dress earlier this week.