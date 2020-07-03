WWE Rumors: Details On Swamp Battle Between Bray Wyatt And Braun Strowman At ‘Extreme Rules’

In a little over two weeks, WWE will present its next big pay-per-view, and there will be a unique match on the card. Extreme Rules has already earned an interesting title of “The Horror Show.” The battle between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt lends a lot to that. Details have now come out regarding their “Wyatt Swamp Fight,” and it will be unlike anything the fans have ever seen.

At WrestleMania 36, Wyatt defeated John Cena in the first-ever “Firefly Fun House Match,” which was new to everyone. That was something described as a cinematic match, and rumors are swirling that the Swamp Fight will be something rather similar.

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE stunt coordinator Ellis Edwards is orchestrating the match, and he’s no stranger to the wrestling world. Edwards’ stunt work in the industry goes back to the ’90s and time spent with WCW.

In the past, Ellis orchestrated the collapse of the ring with Big Show and Strowman in 2017. That same year, Ellis and Strowman worked together again when the big man tipped over an ambulance with Roman Reigns inside.

The Swamp Battle will not have big moments throughout, but Ellis has been there for the bigger stunts. Ellis has the task of explaining how every stunt should occur and to make sure that Wyatt and Strowman remain safe while performing them.

Along with Jeremy Borash and Triple H, Wyatt has a lot of say in how this match will come about.

WWE

The WWE Universal Championship is not on the line at Extreme Rules, and that is because WWE has longterm plans for the feud.

At Money in the Bank in May, “Firefly Fun House Wyatt” lost in a match against Strowman. The Swamp Fight will likely see “Eater of Worlds Wyatt” win to even the score. That will lead to a tiebreaker title match at SummerSlam, where Strowman will defend against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

WWE is going with a “Three Faces of Wyatt” theme for this feud, and it isn’t the first time they’ve gone this route.

At the 1998 Royal Rumble, Mick Foley entered the battle royal on multiple occasions with the “Three Faces of Foley.” Cactus Jack entered the match in the number one spot, Mankind entered at 16, and Dude Love came in at number 28. Stone Cold Steve Austin eventually went on to win the match.

WWE has had great success with cinematic matches during the coronavirus pandemic. Wyatt’s match was Cena was well-received to start things off. The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 is still receiving praise from critics and fans.