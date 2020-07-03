WWE Rumors: Details On Swamp Battle Between Bray Wyatt And Braun Strowman At ‘Extreme Rules’

In a little over two weeks, WWE will present its next big pay-per-view, and there will be another unique match on the card. Extreme Rules has already earned an interesting subtitle of “The Horror Show.” The battle between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt lends a lot to that. Details have now surfaced regarding their “Wyatt Swamp Fight,” and it will be another cinematic match.

At WrestleMania 36, Wyatt defeated John Cena in the first-ever “Firefly Fun House Match.” It was a cinematic match with choreographed segments filmed separately and edited together, and rumors are swirling that the swamp fight will be something similar.

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE stunt coordinator Ellis Edwards is orchestrating the match, and he’s no stranger to the wrestling world. His stunt work in the industry goes back to the ’90s and time spent with WCW.

In the past, Edwards orchestrated the collapse of the ring with Big Show and Strowman in 2017. That same year, Edwards and Strowman worked together again when the big man tipped over an ambulance with Roman Reigns inside.

The swamp fight will not be all big intricate spots, Wrestling Inc. points out, but Edwards will be there for the more dangerous stunts. He has the task of explaining how every stunt should occur and to make sure that Wyatt and Strowman remain safe while performing them.

Along with Jeremy Borash and Triple H, Wyatt has a lot of say in how this match will come about.

WWE

The WWE Universal Championship is not on the line at Extreme Rules, as WWE has longterm plans for the feud.

At Money in the Bank in May, “Firefly Fun House” Wyatt lost in a match against Strowman. The swamp fight will likely see “Eater of Worlds” Wyatt win to even the score. That will lead to a tiebreaker title match at SummerSlam, where Strowman will defend against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

WWE is going with a “Three Faces of Wyatt” theme for this feud, and it isn’t the first time they’ve gone this route.

At the 1998 Royal Rumble, Mick Foley entered the battle royal on multiple occasions with the “Three Faces of Foley.” Cactus Jack entered the match in the No. 1 spot, Mankind entered at No. 16, and Dude Love came in at No. 28. Stone Cold Steve Austin eventually went on to win the match.

WWE has had great success with cinematic matches during the coronavirus pandemic. Wyatt’s match with Cena was well-received to start things off. The Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 is still receiving praise from critics and fans.