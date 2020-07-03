McDonald’s Employee Attacked After Asking A Customer To Wear A Face Mask

A teenage McDonald's employee from California was assaulted by a drive thru customer.

A 19 year old McDonald’s employee named Maria Resendiz was recently attacked after she asked a customer in the drive thru line to wear a face mask. The incident took place in Oakland, California and is still currently being investigated, according to Business Insider.

Resendiz was told by her manager that she should ask customers that aren’t wearing a mask to put one on prior to receiving their food in the pickup window. This is required not only by this particular restaurant but by the local government. The customer not only refused but quickly became enraged and allegedly yelled profanity at the employee and even disrespected her ethnicity.

The suspect, who has not been named, left the drive thru line and parked his car. He then got out of his vehicle and approached the drive thru window where Resendiz was standing. Out of fear, she tried to hold the drive thru window closed, but struggled as the lock on it was broken. The man managed to get through the window and grab Resendiz. He allegedly slapped and hit her and even threatened her life. Following the incident, law enforcement were called in and the employee was taken to a local hospital.

Photos depicting her injuries show Resendiz with bandages covering places on both of her arms. In one photo, a red scratch mark can be seen just under her chin.

After going through this, Resendiz says she simply wants to be treated right while she is trying to do her job.

“I just want to tell customers not to disrespect us. We’re humans as well,” she said.

A man named Michael Smith owns this particular McDonald’s franchise location. He made it clear that they are taking the incident seriously and that they prioritize the safety of their staff, he said in a statement.

“On Saturday, we learned of an altercation at our San Pablo Avenue restaurant. The supervisor on duty called local law enforcement immediately to report the incident. Officers were welcomed into the restaurant to review security footage and are still investigating this matter.”

Reseniz also feels extra precautions should be taken to keep customers safe.

“Security is all we need…. All we want is to feel safe,” she said.

