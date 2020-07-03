Joe Biden’s Strategy Is To Let Donald Trump ‘Shoot Himself In The Foot,’ Says Democratic Consultant

In an interview with The Hill published on Friday, Democratic consultant Andrew Feldman discussed former Vice President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign strategy.

“The strategy of the Joe Biden campaign is to let Donald Trump continue to shoot himself in the foot,” Feldman said.

“He does that every single day, and that’s been working,” he added.

Per The Inquisitr, the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee has, for the most part, kept a low profile, letting President Donald Trump deal with the unprecedented crises caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Republican operatives reportedly fear that Biden’s strategy is working. According to one Republican close to Trump’s reelection campaign, the president and his allies need to go on the offensive against Biden, given that their attempts to “bait” the former vice president have failed.

Although most Democrats seem on board with Biden’s strategy, some consultants are apparently concerned that the 2016 presidential election could repeat itself. Just like Biden, then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton believed that letting Trump stay in the public eye would be enough to disqualify him as a serious presidential contender.

And much like Clinton, Biden has struggled to win over progressive Democrats. A staunch moderate, Biden has argued against progressive policy proposals pushed by the left-wing of the party, calling for a more incremental approach.

Still, Biden has allowed the nation’s leading progressives Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to form a “unity” task force advocating for progressive policies.

According to Feldman, Biden is moving to the left because support form young, progressive voters may help the Democratic Party win the White House and both chambers of the United States Congress.

“Because of the energy around these issues — around racial justice, around health care, around environmental justice — I think you will see movement that we have not seen in decades if we can take back the Senate and we can expand our margin in the House and win the White House.”

Feldman added that Biden has already moved to the left on issues like college affordability, saying that “unity task force platform recommendations… will have an agenda to move the country forward.”

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Polling suggests that Biden’s strategy is indeed working.

For instance, a a CNBC/Change Research poll released earlier this week found that Trump is trailing the Democrat in six key battleground states. According to the survey, Biden is beating Trump in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, Florida and Arizona.

Similarly, recent Fox News polls showed that Biden and Trump are statistically tied in the traditionally red states of Georgia and Texas.