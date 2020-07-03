Scheana Marie Poses In A Bikini Poolside On Getaway With Boyfriend Brock Davies

Scheana Marie is getting out of town with boyfriend Brock Davies after suffering a miscarriage. The Vanderpump Rules star revealed she had lost her baby last month after a surprise pregnancy. Scheana didn’t even think it was possible for her to conceive naturally but was overwhelmed with joy when she found out she and Brock were pregnant. Excitement turned to sadness when her doctor informed her that the baby no longer had a heartbeat around six weeks.

Scheana is now getting out of town with Brock and shared a photo of her getaway. It looks like the “Good as Gold” singer headed to San Diego for a stay at the Hard Rock Hotel. Scheana sported a black bikini top with white high-waisted bottoms in the new post where she lounged by the pool. She opted for oversized sunglasses and her signature high ponytail.

In the caption of the post, Scheana thanked everyone who has reached out to her and sent her love during this difficult time. She noted it felt nice for her to finally get out of the house, especially after she was waiting to miscarry naturally instead of opting for surgery. Scheana admitted it’s been a rough few weeks for her and Brock, but things are getting better every day and they are only coming out stronger.

In the comments, fans of Scheana supported her, while others also shared their problems with fertility.

“The most important thing I can tell you is to take care of your mental health. I suddenly started having panic attacks due to hormones,” a follower said who also suffered from a miscarriage.

“So sorry to hear about your loss. Take time to get back in your grove, and I’m sure one day soon you and Brock will have a successful pregnancy and a beautiful baby to love! Ignore all the trolls with their ignorant remarks and be at peace!” another added.

Scheana responded to both of the comments with heart emoji and said she was keeping the first commenter in her prayers. She additionally engaged with several other users, many of whom shared the shocking amount of miscarriages they had in their life. Scheana showed support for every one of them.

Several of 35-year-old’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars liked the post including James Kennedy, Tom Schwartz, as well as former stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scheana noted that Stassi sent her a sweet message after her miscarriage story made news, as did Kristen. Stassi is currently expecting her first child with fiance Beau Clarke.