Rosie Anna Williams Rocks A Semi-Sheer Lingerie, Flaunts Her Sexy Legs On Instagram

British model and TV personality Rosie Anna Williams took to her Instagram page on Friday and thrilled her 800,000-plus followers with yet another hot snapshot.

In the pic, Rosie could be seen rocking a mint-green crop top made up of a semi-sheer fabric. It featured long sleeves and as short length that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her bare midriff. She teamed the top with a pair of high-waisted panties that enabled her to put her long, lean legs on full display.

She opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application seemingly featured a beige foundation that gave her face a dewy finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and opted for a terracotta shade of lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout. She wore a green eyeshadow to match her outfit and finished off her makeup application with lined eyes and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

The hottie wore her brunette tresses in curls and let her locks cascade over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a gold pendant and a silver ring.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Manchester, United Kingdom. To pose for the picture, she could be seen sitting on the floor against the background of a light-gray wall. The room also featured a gold chair on which Rosie rested her elbow. She kept her other hand on her thigh, lifted her chin, gazed at the camera, and flashed a smile.

In the caption, Rosie –who rose to fame after appearing in the popular series Love Island in 2018 — wrote that achieving success in life is a time-consuming procedure and implied that it requires hard work. She also informed her fans that her sexy attire was from the London-based clothing retailer, Missy Empire.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 4,600 likes and several comments in which fans and followers praised Rosie’s amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Beautiful princess, love you loads. I am your biggest fan,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“This is insane!” another user chimed in.

“Hi beautiful girl, I hope you are doing well. Can you please follow me back?” a third follower requested.

“Wow, you look incredible, Rosie!!” a fourth admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Apart from her fans, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Rachel Ward, Jourdan Riane, and Leanne Savannah.

Rosie never fails to impress her fans with her hot snaps. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, on June 30, she shared a pic in which she could be seen rocking a gray lingerie set.