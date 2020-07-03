Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Fit Figure In Crop Top & Revealing Bikini Bottoms While Posing On A Beach

On Friday, July 3, American fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez shared a sizzling snap with her 2 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 29-year-old posing on a beach with numerous trees and what appears to be monkey bars in the blurred background. While the exact location of the photoshoot was not specified, the post’s geotag indicated that the picture was taken in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Ainsley sat in the sand with her legs spread. She placed the back of her hand on her forehead, as she looked off into the distance, parting her full lips. The Instagram star flaunted her fantastic figure in a black long-sleeved crop top with cut out detailing and matching high-cut bikini bottoms. The revealing ensemble accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. She accessorized the sexy look with a pair of pearl stud earrings and a coordinating necklace.

For the photo, the fitness coach pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, subtle contour, and a few coats of mascara.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers well wishes for the upcoming 4th of July weekend. Ainsley also noted that she is offering discounted fitness plans for a limited time on her personal website.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“A great shot wow you’re so gorgeous,” wrote a fan.

“Such a goddess,” added a different devotee.

“Omg you look extremely amazing Ainsley,” remarked another follower, along with a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji.

“You always take amazing pics,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Ainsley has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skimpy yellow bikini. That post has been liked over 30,000 times since it was shared.