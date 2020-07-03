Amanda Kloots Defends Herself Amid Criticism Over Her Business & Husband Nick Cordero’s Ongoing Illness

On Friday afternoon, fitness expert Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram stories to set the record straight on her priorities as she battles for her husband Nick Cordero’s survival.

Those who follow Amanda know that her actor husband Nick has been in the hospital for more than three months now due to coronavirus. That situation continues to be a difficult one with numerous uncertainties. After some of her social media followers seemingly criticized her, she decided she couldn’t stand by and let these comments go unaddressed.

Amanda did not call out anybody specifically during her string of Instagram stories with what she called her “PSA” on Friday afternoon. As she spoke, however, it seemed fairly clear what prompted this.

The fitness trainer had shared an Instagram post earlier in the day promoting a sale of some products from her fitness line. It seemed that some people must have criticized that she was promoting her business in the midst of everything else going on with Nick.

“My husband has been in the ICU for 91 days. We don’t know if he will make it. I hope and pray every single day of my life that he does. But. If he does make it, I don’t know when he’ll be able to work again, if he’ll ever be able to work again,” Amanda began.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Beyond Yoga

She went on to point out that she started this fitness business four years ago and she has always been passionate about it. She explained that she loved helping people and she loved being a female entrepreneur. Amanda also said that she strives to help and support other female entrepreneurs as well.

“I work hard and I’m proud of that, and I should never have to apologize for that. No woman should ever have to apologize for that,” she continued.

Amanda pointed out that there was a lot in her life that was uncertain at the moment. She said she had bills including a mortgage and a car payment, and she hadn’t even started to wrap her head around what Nick’s hospital bills would look like. Amanda and Nick’s son Elvis just turned 1, and she said she wanted to ensure he was provided for as well.

Given all of that, Amanda detailed that she was working and she would continue to do that. She has visited Nick in the hospital every day since the hospital began to allow it about two weeks ago. However, she made it clear that her making time to promote and grow her business did not mean she wasn’t focused on her husband’s illness and recovery too.

“I will continue to work. I will continue to create. I hope and pray that you support me in that,” she said.

It didn’t appear that the post that Amanda shared earlier in the day had any negative comments showing, and it seemed likely she had already deleted those that did appear. Since her stream of Instagram stories, however, a number of her supporters have commented with positive sentiments and encouragement.