Abby Rao Flaunts Sweet Bikini Body In Fruit Stand Spread

TikTok star and Clubhouse co-founder Abby Rao took to Instagram on Friday, June 2 with another in what has become a long line of sizzling pictorials in which the 22-year-old posed in a stringy, two-piece swimsuit. However, her latest offering — a two-pic slideshow — was snapped in a different location from her Clubhouse and poolside norms, i.e. a local fruit stand.

The post, which was geotagged to Los Angeles, California, included a caption in which Rao asked if anybody needed anything from the store. If the comments inspired by the update are any indication, Rao’s 2.2 million followers on IG found her bikini body just as sweet as anything she could have brought back from the stand.

The slideshow began with a photo of Rao posing before the fruit stand in a stringy, brown bikini. Although the garment did little to conceal her sun-kissed skin, Rao’s arms and one of her thighs were covered by a long, red sweater jacket that draped over her body.

Nevertheless, Rao’s navel, cleavage and sinuous figure remained on full display in the shot. The triangular cups of her top covered only a portion of her perky bustline. Meanwhile, the strings of her bottom rested snugly above her hips.

As the picture was snapped, Rao gazed at something off screen, almost averting her eyes from the camera’s lens.

In the second photo, Rao had completely turned away from the camera, seemingly perusing the pineapple and other fruit displayed behind her. In doing so, she revealed the full length of her honey blond hair, which extended down beyond her chest at its ends.

Rao’s update was quickly approaching viral status at the time of this writing. In just over 30 minutes after appearing on her feed, the slideshow had received over 63,000 likes and inspired more than 500 comments.

“Love this pic so much omg,” wrote fellow social media star and model Mathilde Tantot

“Queen of street vendors,” commented a fan.

“Can u get me peaches and melons plz,” asked another, possibly referring to sections of Rao’s anatomy.

“The prettiest girl in this world,” wrote a forth admirer.

Although Rao, Daisy Keech and the rest of the Clubhouse Beverly Hills crew returned from their trip to Tulum, Mexico weeks ago, they continue to provide beach vibes and stunning bikini shots on their feeds. For her part, Rao showed off her bodacious derriere in a skimpy bikini, which was relayed by The Inquisitr on June 29.

That update went on to accrue nearly 300,000 likes.