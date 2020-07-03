Ashley Resch Flaunts Curves In Black Vinyl Pants And Tiny Top

Sultry Canadian beauty Ashley Resch gave Instagram fans a little taste of her wild side on Friday afternoon. The athletic Sports Illustrated model is frequently captured in far less attire, but her recent post in body-hugging latex did not disappoint.

The pants were slick, shiny, and hugged her voluptuous rear end. The high waist emphasized her hourglass shape. A long silver zipper ended just at her navel; the glint of another zipper was visible across her right hip.

She also wore an itty-bitty white bustier that appeared to have a lacy texture. It ended at her rib cage, which allowed one of her many tattoos to peek out from below.

Underwire cups and additional boning on the sides highlighted her narrow figure and curvaceous breasts.

Both poses in the two-image spread drew attention to Ashley’s primary accessory: a small orange bag that appears to be leather.

The purse was ruched, and had a square bottom and round handle with additional ruching.

In the first photo, Ashley’s left elbow was bent and her fingers were entwined in her hair just behind her head. She displayed the orange tote by looping it around her upper left arm.

She altered her pose slightly in the next image. She clutched the purse in her left hand and rested it on her corresponding knee.

Ashley also sported a sweet pair of matching orange-and-white Nike high tops with black accents. She wore them partially unlaced and let the legs of her pants fall into them.

Her long blond hair was parted on one side and styled in ’80s-era curls. She wore oversized aviators with a decorative gold accent. Long white fingernails completed the easy retro vibe.

She also wore a choker and a tiny gold pendant that rested at the top of her cleavage.

The post was the catalyst for a little online flirting, and model Mallory Suzanne seemed to be interested in more than just the orange bag.

“Maybe i could try girls idk this got me thinkin,” vamped Mallory.

“If you’re down i’m down,” replied Ashley.

Other fans were enamored as well.

“I cannot w/ u,” said one person, following the comment with a series of heart-eyed emoji.

“Love the shoes, and you of course!” exclaimed a second, with flame and heart emoji.

“Killing me softly,” added a third, with three orange heart emoji, presumably referring to the post’s corresponding caption.

She was indoors in this post, but according to a recent report by The Inquisitr, Ashley was hanging at the beach in a red two-piece swimsuit just a few days ago.