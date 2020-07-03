Ann Coulter Recalls Meeting ‘Satanic’ Jeffrey Epstein

During an interview on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, conservative author Ann Coulter recounted the time she met Jeffrey Epstein, who she described as “satanic.” As reported by Breitbart, Coulter began the story by giving a disclaimer that she has “no radar” for “freaks” or “weird people.”

“To make a long story short — pouring rain, day before 9/11, I’m leaving for speeches, I can’t get home, my editor died, book was canceled,” she said.

Coulter said the encounter began as she was waiting outside the funeral home in “pouring rain,” high traffic, and no sign of a cab. At this point, Coulter said a stretch limo pulled up, and a man — who knew her by name — leaned out and offered her a ride.

“I get in the car: Jeffrey Epstein,” she said.

Coulter ended up at Epstein’s notorious Manhattan townhome — which reportedly uses body parts as decorations — for tea and began pressing the deceased sex offender.

“I’m asking him what he does for a living, something that never really occurred to the press to ask him. It’s obvious he’s a total BSer, and I just get a really bad vibe from him.”

Scott Heinz / Getty Images

Coulter claims Epstein could not explain his career and said she “got such a bad feeling” that she was dropped off to a home that wasn’t hers and walked two blocks to her own. After the unsettling encounter, Coulter said that people — including Alan Dershowitz — contacted her and attempted to get her in touch with Epstein.

“That’s how creepy he is – that someone [with] no judgment thought,” she said.

The home Coulter reportedly met Epstein in is located on 71st between Madison and Fifth and has been described as previously housing everything from a creepy self-portrait to a life-sized female doll hanging from a chandelier.

Later during the Breitbart interview, Coulter touched on the reports that Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently arrested by the FBI, participated in molesting Epstein’s alleged young victims.

“These people are satanic,” Coulter said.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, Coulter previously accused three Florida officials involved in the Epstein case of standing to benefit from hiding documents pertaining to the 2006 trial of the financier. The trial in question saw Epstein land in prison for 18 months for soliciting an underage prostitute.

Epstein’s prison stints have come under scrutiny for the degree of freedom he was allegedly offered. During Epstein’s second prison stint, before he took his own life, the accused sex trafficker reportedly spent hours alone with an unidentified young woman.