Lauren Burnham And Arie Luyendyk Jr. Share A Stunning Photo From Their Date Night

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. enjoyed a beautiful date night in their backyard.

Lauren Burnham took to Instagram on Thursday, July 2 to share a stunning photo of a date night she enjoyed with her husband, former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. The romantic photo captured just how muc2h love the pair have for one another.

The COVID-19 pandemic is particularly bad in Arizona, where the couple live. Thus, having a night out at a fancy restaurant might not be a safe call right now. However, Burnham and Luyendyk were not going to keep this from allowing them to enjoy a special night together. Thus, they decided to set up a date in their own backyard. They laid out a large blanket in the grass and arranged pillows and candles all around. They helped create a cozy vibe by hanging string lights in nearby trees.

The pair also set up a large portable screen for an outdoor movie, complete with a portable speaker. Even though they were not leaving their home for the date, both Burnham and Luyendyk still dressed up for the occasion. Luyendyk sported a button down blue shirt and tan shorts. Meanwhile, Burnham showed off a black and white striped summer dress, her blond hair pulled up into a partial updo.

The pair leaned in close and wrapped their arms around one another as they posed for the sweet photo. They each held a glass of wine and smiled as the sun shone down upon them.

Burnham’s post was liked more than 100,000 times. She has a total of 1 million followers on Instagram. Many people took to the comments section to gush over the sweet photo as well as to praise the pair for their creativity during these times.

“Lauren you are my favorite. I’m very happy you have found this happiness. God bless you guys,” one social media user remarked.

“Love you guys. My favorites of all time by far. May you love last 100 years and may you be blessed with many children. Don’t ever stop being in love,” another person wrote.

Others questioned how the pair had been able to enjoy this experience considering how hot it has been in the state of Arizona.

“This looks amazing, but all I can think about is how hot you must have been,” one person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it has been a difficult past couple of months for the couple who revealed in late May that they had suffered a miscarriage. They currently have one child, a daughter named Alessi.