Bruna Rangel Lima Stuns In A Skimpy White Bikini On Instagram

Bruna Rangel Lima took to her Instagram account on Friday, July 3, to pose in front of a luxury vehicle that matched her all-white bikini. She left her 4 million followers in awe with the scantily-clad photo, which was geo-tagged as Los Angeles, California.

The Instagram model stood tall against the car, leaning back on the grill. She arched her back and jutted out one hip. She bent one leg at the knee, pointing her toes towards the ground. One arm fell down her side while the other was bent at the elbow, her hand spread across the headlight of the vehicle.

She looked straight ahead, her eyes fixed on the camera. Her lips were parted, and her pearly white teeth shone brightly.

Bruna’s bikini top was held together by strings that tied around the nape of her neck and her back. The bathing suit’s triangular cups were ruched at the bottom and barely covered her bust, which almost fell out of the garment. Her toned, taut, and tanned midriff was on full display.

The bikini bottoms dipped low on her stomach and rode up high on her hips, showing off her hourglass figure.

She paired the ensemble with matching white sneakers.

Her hair was parted in the middle, and cascaded down her back and shoulder in super straight strands.

Her dark brows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her honey brown eyes, which seemed to be rimmed with kohl liner. Both her upper and lower lashes looked as if they were coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks appeared to be brushed with bronzer, blush, and highlighter, making her cheekbones pop and her tanned skin look even more sun-kissed.

Her lips seemed to be swiped with a dusty rose hue.

Bruna’s ardent fans flocked to the comments section of the post in droves, eager to tell her what they thought of her latest look. While some simply chose to comment with rows of emoji, others left the model lengthier messages.

Some users were in awe of her beauty.

“Absolutely stunning,” gushed a follower, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye emoji.

“@xoobruna Super hot look,” wrote another fan, adding two flame emoji and a surprised smiley face.

Others were here for the car.

“Can I be your driver my queen,” asked a third person, including three heart-eye emoji and four red hearts.

“That suv is amazing!!” exclaimed a fourth social media user.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up close to 50,000 likes and more than 420 comments.