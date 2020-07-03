Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Figure-Hugging Tan Dress

Arianny Celeste showed off her growing baby bump in her latest Instagram post, thrilling her 3.3 million followers in a figure-hugging outfit. The picture was taken in Beverly Hills, California, as the geotag indicated, and the UFC ring girl took a selfie in front of a large mirror in what looked like a long hallway with art on the walls.

Arianny looked gorgeous in a tan dress. She tagged the Australian brand MESHKI in the picture, suggesting that her dress may have come from there. The garment had a straight neckline that revealed only a hint of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The entire dress was crafted from a ribbed material that clung to her curves, hugging her ample assets before nipping in at her waist.

The waist had a bow crafted from the same fabric just a few inches below Arianny’s breasts. The garment then stretched out over her growing bump. She accentuated her bump by placing one of her hands on it, with two golden bangles on her wrist.

The photo was cropped part of the way down her thighs, so fans weren’t able to tell where the hem of the garment landed. Regardless, the tan hue looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin and brunette locks.

Arianny had on a pair of glasses with bold tortoiseshell and turquoise frames, and her long brunette locks were down in soft curls. She held her cell phone — which was covered in a bold blue case — in one hand and took a selfie.

The model’s beauty look was minimal, with just enough to highlight her naturally stunning features. She appeared to have a soft pink hue on her lips, and perhaps a bit of color or shaping of her eyebrows to frame her eyes.

Arianny paired the sweet snap with a caption that shared some of the events she had in her schedule over the past week, and her followers couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 17,500 likes as well as 258 comments within two hours.

“The cutest pregnant woman ever,” one fan commented, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“You look amazing!!!!” another follower added.

“You are glowing my friend. Congratulations, a third person remarked.

“Hottest momma ever,” another admirer wrote.

Arianny announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported. For the big reveal, she rocked a pair of taupe bikini bottoms and went topless. She cupped her baby bump with one hand and used her other arm and hand to cover her breasts. Though her outfit was simple, she made a major impact with her accessories, rocking star headbands, a collar, and sparkling strands of beads that dangled down her arms and sides.