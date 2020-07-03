Hailey Clauson Shows Off Enviable Figure In Skimpy White Bikini

Hailey Clauson showed off her enviable body to her 561,000 Instagram followers on Friday, July 3, with her most recent update. The Sports Illustrated model took to the social media platform to share a photo in anticipation of the holiday weekend with a stunning bikini photo.

Clauson was featured outdoors as she posed next to a colorful wooden house. The door was painted white, while the walls were blue and the frames and other details were red, creating a US-themed structure. She touched the door with her right hand as she tugged the bikini bottoms with the other.

She wore a white two-piece bathing suit that contrasted with her tan skin. The high-rise bottoms came up just below her belly button and Clauson pulled the sides high on her waist. The design exposed her hips and toned booty, while helping to elongate her already long legs. Up top, she had on a sporty bra with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. It boasted a low neckline that allowed Clauson to tease her cleavage.

Clauson accessorized her outfit with a white, beach-inspired choker. On her feet, she rocked matching white sneakers. Her blond hair was styled down in natural strands and swept over to the side, giving her the perfect beach look. She tagged Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in the photo.

In the caption, Clauson asked her fans if they are excited for the Fourth of July celebrations, pairing the words with an American flag and fireworks emoji. The photo proved to be a hit, garnering more than 2,200 likes and upwards of 45 comments in under an hour of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to engage with her message and to praise Clauson’s good looks.

“Living legend type beats,” one fan raved.

“Hot sexy lady [emoji blowing a heart kiss] happy friday,” replied another user.

“I think you made my fireworks go off early!” a third admirer chimed in.

“All these photos just to get my attention, all you had to do was just call me for a lunch date,” teased a fourth fan.

Clauson has been gracing her Instagram feed with swimsuit snapshots as of late. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently posted another slideshow that consisted of seven photos and a video, and in the caption, she revealed that she recently enjoyed a day outside with her friends. The first two photos were particularly notable, as they featured her rocking a revealing yellow swimsuit in a field. It had medium straps, a low-cut neckline and high-cut legs. She paired it with brown cowboy boots.