Draya Michele Flaunts Serious Cleavage In Skintight Sports Bra For Latest Update

Draya Michele gave fans an eyeful of her killer curves in a spicy photo set for her latest Instagram upload. In the pics, she sported a tight-fitting sports bra that accentuated her cleavage, and a pair of body-hugging biker shorts.

The multi-hyphenate celebrity was photographed in a white room for the white-themed snaps. She rocked an outfit from the DRAYA X OH POLLY SPORT collection, and showed it off from different angles. The model wore a white sports bra that wrapped tightly around her chest, and had “POLLY” written on the lower band. Draya had on a pair of matching white biker shorts that put her curvy backside on display. She also had a necklace with her name on it that completed the ensemble.

Draya – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – wore her hair in long twists for the pics. In the first snap, the former Basketball Wives star bent over close to the camera and took a selfie. This angle treated followers to a view of her assets and a close-up of her gorgeous face. Her mouth was slightly agape as she flashed a sultry glare at the lens.

The 35-year-old gave a clear shot of the sports bra in the second slide. This was taken from the waist up and her face was out of frame. The spicy photo gave viewers a glimpse of her generous bust and toned midsection. Draya showed off the shorts in the last snap. She was captured from the side as she looked over her shoulder and off-camera. The high-waist shorts came down to her lower thigh. In her caption, she mentioned celebrating freedom over the long weekend.

Many of her 8 million Instagram followers quickly noticed the revealing pics, as more than 72,000 showed their support by tapping the “like” button in just over an hour after the post went live. She also received over 700 comments in that short time. Her replies were littered with heart-eye emoji. Model Miracle Watts, and fashion blogger Ja’Maal Buster left emoji in the comment section.

“I celebrate you daily,” one admirer wrote.

“Don’t hold back! Unlock Supa Draya,” a follower commented.

“I freakin love u,” a fan wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“I’m celebrating whatever you celebrating,” an Instagram user replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Draya scintillated fans by posing in a revealing outfit from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. She looked stunning in the yellow ensemble which highlighted her curves and near-perfect complexion.