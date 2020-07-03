Hillary Clinton Slams Donald Trump, Says She Would Win In November

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Friday, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ripped into President Donald Trump, saying that she would win if she ran against him again.

Asked whether she would beat Trump if she were on the ballot this November, Clinton responded with a resounding “Yes.”

“But I think people believe that this is a referendum on him,” the 2016 presidential candidate said, noting that she does not plan on running for president in the future.

Clinton also slammed Trump over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that she would have handled the crisis better than the commander-in-chief.

“We wouldn’t have been able to stop the pandemic at our borders the way that Trump claimed in the beginning, but we sure could have done a better job saving lives, modeling better, more responsible behavior,” Clinton said, arguing that the economic damage caused by COVID-19 would have been reduced if she were president.

“So I know I would have done a better job,” she added.

Per The Hill, in an interview with Fox Business on Wednesday, Trump — who has been criticized for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic — said that he expects the virus to “disappear” at some point. The president also expressed optimism about the economy, stating that the country is headed toward a V-shaped recovery.

Trump made the remarks amid concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections in states across the nation.

According to public health experts, COVID-19 will not disappear on its own. In fact, scientists and health officials in the Trump administration have warned that there won’t be a return to normalcy until an effective vaccine is widely available.

During her interview with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Scott Feinberg, Clinton discussed her recently released documentary series, the 2016 presidential election, Russian interference and the possibility of Trump refusing to leave office if he loses the upcoming election.

Clinton also said that she never feared Trump would “lock her up,” like he promised in 2016.

“Look, if I had ever done anything wrong, he would have gone after me. You know, I’ve never done anything wrong. I’m, you know, as some people like to say, the most investigated, exonerated person in recent history.”

In November, Trump will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden, who appears to be a much stronger candidate than Clinton. According to a CNBC/Change Research poll released earlier this week, Biden is beating Trump in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.