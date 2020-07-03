Lydia Farley Shows Off Her Taut Stomach In Skimpy White Underwear

Barcelona-based model Lydia Farley took to her Instagram page on Friday and treated her fans with yet another hot snapshot.

In the picture, Lydia could be seen rocking a short, blue-and-white checkered shirt that featured a button-down style, two long strings hanging from the sides, and a light blue butterfly motif. She teamed the shirt with a pair of skimpy white panties that allowed her to show off her taut stomach. The risque ensemble also enabled Farley to show off a glimpse of her well-toned legs.

She wore minimal makeup to prove that she is naturally beautiful. It looked like she applied some foundation, lip balm, and finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Lydia wore her brunette tresses downs and let her locks fall over her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she only opted for a sexy silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Plaza de España in Barcelona. In the caption, she wrote that she is in love with her dog. She also tagged the Instagram account of her dogs, Yoshi & Roo-Roo.

To pose, she stood against the backdrop of a white staircase. She held her dog close to her face, slightly puckered her lips, and stared right into the camera.

Within two hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 9,400 likes. In addition to that, many of her fans also took to the comments section and posted about 240 comments in which they praised her figure and beautiful looks.

“Aww babe, you are so pretty,” one of her fans commented on her snap.

“Love your belly piercing! So sexy,” another user chimed in.

“You are the most beautiful lady that I have ever seen,” a third follower wrote.

“Literally, the most adorable pic that I’ve seen all day today,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “lovely smile,” “so cute,” and “sweetheart,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from Lydia’s fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Katrin Freud and Claudia Moras Báez.

Lydia shared her sexy snaps with her fans almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on June 28, she took to her Instagram page and posted a very hot picture, one in which she rocked a black bodysuit that featured a low-cut neckline, enabling her to show off a glimpse of cleavage and major sideboob. As of the writing of this article, the snap has amassed about 29,000 likes.