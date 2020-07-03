Republicans Are Growing ‘Anxious’ About Donald Trump’s Reelection Campaign, Former Bush Adviser Says

A Thursday evening report from Politico cites Scott Jennings, a top political adviser in the George W. Bush White House, and his belief that Republicans are growing “anxious” about Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, which has drawn criticism for its lack of a cohesive message.

“I’d say Republicans are feeling anxious, and there’s a real sense of urgency for the president to precisely define his second term agenda,” Jennings said.

“What are we running on? His answers on that have been lacking and he needs to show people why he wants four more years.”

According to the report, Trump’s aides have noticed a shift in his mindset — in particular, a “sudden alertness” that he’s on track to lose in November.

Per the Politico report, some Republicans believe that the Trump campaign’s purported struggles stem from the president, who some believe has yet to settle on a coherent message to convince voters they need another four years of his leadership. Others believe that Trump’s 2020 campaign is too “rigid,” making it difficult for Republican aides to get into contact with him.

Despite reports that suggest Republican anxieties and a failing campaign, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh suggested that the president’s reelection bid is generating a significant amount of enthusiasm.

“The enthusiasm behind President Trump’s reelection is undeniable. He continues to smash fundraising records, he received unprecedented vote totals in GOP primaries, and he is leading the economic comeback already underway. The campaign is well-positioned to win and has the resources to do it.”

Win McNamee / Getty Images

As reported by NBC News, some Senate Republicans who have remained in-tune with Trump’s messaging are distancing themselves for the president on the use of masks to prevent coronavirus. While Trump has remained defiant and still refuses to urge the public to wear masks, many GOP lawmakers are pushing the opposite. Sens. Marco Rubio is one such lawmaker, while Sen. Lamar Alexander went as far as to say that Trump is “part of the problem” and accused him of politicizing the debate of mask usage.

As The Inquisitr reported, Tucker Carlson has also changed his tune on the Republican Party. Although the Fox News host has not explicitly criticized Trump, he has been critical of the GOP and its leadership and suggested that they have not shown the strength necessary to guide the party through the current cultural moment. According to writer Roger Sollenberger, Carlson is trying to rebrand himself ahead of a possible Trump defeat in November.