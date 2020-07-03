Pregnant Sophie Turner Goes For A Walk With Family As Her Due Date Reportedly Draws Near

Actress Sophie Turner was spotted out for a walk with her husband, Joe Jonas, and her parents on Thursday. The family was photographed while walking their dogs in a Los Angeles neighborhood, according to The Daily Mail. The outing comes as the Game of Thrones actress is reportedly due to give birth soon.

Turner was dressed casually in a head-to-toe white ensemble. The actress wore a flowy white top with white socks and white Kenzo slide sandals embellished with the outline of a tiger. A light grey unitard showed through in small peeks. The star accessorized with a pink protective mask and delicate gold necklaces. Her blonde tresses were held up by a retro-inspired pair of sunglasses. The actress carried a blue water bottle as she cradled her growing baby bump.

Jonas was also dressed casually. The “What A Man Gotta Do” singer’s tattoos were on display as he wore a simple white graphic tee-shirt and navy blue shorts. The Jonas Brother accessorized with aviator-style sunglasses, sneakers, and a camouflage printed protective mask.

Joining the pair on the walk were Turner’s parents, Sally and Andrew Turner, who were visiting from their home in England.

The actress’s mom wore a tan linen jumpsuit and accessorized with sunglasses and a simple pink and green printed protective mask. Turner’s dad was dressed more casually. He wore khaki-colored shorts and a navy blue golf shirt. His protective cover had a nod to The Rolling Stones with the band’s signature mouth printed on the outside.

The family was out walking the couple’s three dogs. The pair share an Alaskan Klee Kai called Porky Basquiat, whom they adopted in 2018, a golden retriever that they adopted in 2019 and a Corgi. The names for the Corgi and Golden Retriever are unknown. The two seem to be responsible dog owners as Jonas carried a green bag for dog waste in his hand.

Turner seemed relaxed as she strolled around the neighborhood. Jonas and Turner’s dad took turns walking the dogs as the ladies walked leisurely nearby. The outing comes as Turner is reportedly due to give birth to the couple’s first child very soon.

The pair have been tight-lipped on the pregnancy as they have wanted to keep the news private. However, as The Inquisitr previously reported, sources revealed that the couple is due in the next few weeks. There has been no confirmation of an exact date or whether the baby is a boy or a girl.

Jonas and Turner married in a small ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. The couple later had a more formal affair in France.