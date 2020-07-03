Khloe Terae Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Patriotic Canadian Bikini

Khloe Terae tantalized her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a series of sizzling snaps taken in Fairy Lake, Huntsville, Muskoka, Ontario in Canada, as the geotag indicated. Khloe flaunted her buxom curves in a patriotic bikini, and even carried the Canadian vibe through in her accessories.

In the pictures, Khloe perched on a wooden dock overlooking a gorgeous body of water. A lush forest of trees was visible on the other side of the lake, and the sky above was a breathtaking blue filled with fluffy white clouds. Khloe’s curves remained the focal point, however, as she rocked a white thong bikini.

The bikini Khloe wore was from Venao Swimwear, a Canadian swimwear company that crafts swimwear from recycled fishnets and plastic, as their Instagram bio states. The bikini bottoms were high-waisted, with string sides stretching over her hips and a small maple leaf on the back. The thong-style bottoms showed off her pert posterior, and she had one toned leg stretched out on the dock.

Nothing was visible of her bikini top from the first snap besides the thin white strings that were tied around her neck and back. She had a red cowboy hat atop her blond locks, which were gathered in two braids, and she held a small Canadian flag.

In the second snap, fans could see that the vibrant red hat she wore had a white ribbon around the brim with the Canadian flag printed on it.

For the fourth shot, she turned around to face the camera, flaunting a serious amount of cleavage. as she posed. She even stood up for the sixth slide in the series, flaunting her curves in a seductive pose while staring at the camera with a flag in each hand.

She paired the sexy shots with a caption that explained a little bit about her Canada day plans, revealing that the festive shots were captured with a self-timer. Her followers loved the smoking-hot snaps, and the post racked up over 3,100 likes and 101 comments within 33 minutes.

“So gorgeous out there!!! I’m coming next time!” one fan commented.

“Beautiful Canadian goddess,” another fan added, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“I’m jealous of the deck,” one fan wrote, referring to the wooden surface Khloe was sitting on in the majority of the pictures.

“Gorgeous patriotic girl!” another remarked.

On Canada Day itself, as The Inquisitr reported, Khloe shared a series of snaps taken in the same location in which she rocked a different patriotic bikini. She posed on the steps leading up to a building rather than on the dock overlooking the water, and rocked a red bikini while flaunting her bombshell body.