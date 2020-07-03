Natalie Roush Teases Fans In A Racy Lavender Bikini In Double Update

Natalie Roush oozed sex appeal in her most recent Instagram update, which she shared with her 928,000 fans on Thursday, July 2. The brunette bombshell took to the popular photo-sharing app to post a slideshow in which she rocked a racy bikini that left little to the imagination.

Roush was photographed down on the ground outdoors. She sat over her heels while opening her knees wide to the sides, in a sultry pose. Behind her was a series of leafy trees and other vegetation. She cocked her head slightly to the right as she glanced into the camera with soft eyes. The photographer was placed to the left, causing her to have to look sideways. The first photo showed her with slightly parted and pouty lips while, in the second, she wore a half smile.

Roush wore a two-piece swimsuit in a lavender shade that complimented her tan skin and light brown hair. The top had an interesting design, with an open crisscross front that exposed her cleavage. The overall bodice was straight-cut and had thin straps, which Roush pulled out to the sides in both shots.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that featured a U-shaped waistband. Roush pulled the straps high on the sides, baring her hips and accentuating the contrast with her slim waist. Her suit was courtesy of ALPHALETE, according to one of the tags.

Roush wore her hair pulled up high in a messy bun at the top of her head. In her signature style, she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

In the caption, Roush asked her fans not to scroll through her comments section without saying “hi.” They complied with her request, using the space to greet the model and also to express their admiration for her. In under a day, the pos attracted about 40,000 likes and nearly 900 comments, proving to be popular.

“Hello [waving emoji] looking good,” one user said.

“You’re real beautiful… love the streams but do u have a YouTube channel??” asked another fan.

“Hii you have a pretty smile,” a third one chimed in.

“Just WOW for your natural beauty,” added a fourth admirer.

Roush is no stranger to sharing bikini photos on her feed. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she recently posted another example that saw her in a light green two-piece that did little to cover her busty chest and amplified her hourglass figure as she posed outside. The two-piece had a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The cups featured ruffled edges and were tiny, exposing generous amounts of side- and underboob.