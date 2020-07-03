Rachel Ward Is Beach-Ready In A Sexy White Bikini

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward stunned her 604,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a sexy white bikini. Rachel posed in front of a plain beige wall and her bronzed body was the focal point of the shot. She included the cheeky geotag of “Summer Vibes,” not specifying where exactly the picture was taken.

The bikini Rachel wore in the snaps was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and Rachel tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The top was a simple string bikini with triangular white cups that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. A thin white strap stretched across her chest to connect the cups, and straps went around her neck for support. The bikini top was plain with one exception, a ruffled detail along the neckline of the swimsuit.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that were likewise simple, with a ruffled detail along the edge of the garment. The sides were string ties that stretched high over her hips, elongating her legs. Her toned stomach was exposed in the sexy look, and though the pictures were cropped below her knees, plenty of her long legs were on display. The white hue popped against her bronzed skin.

Rachel pulled her hair into a sleek ponytail atop her head, and she added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble. She rocked a name plate necklace that settled just below her collar bone, a pair of chunky hoop earrings, and a crocheted bag that added a unique textural element to the ensemble. In the first snap, Rachel stared straight at the camera, while in the second, the picture was cropped so that only her body and the lower portion of face were in the frame.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the beach-ready bombshell, and the post racked up over 8,500 likes and 189 comments within five hours of going live.

“Wow. Looking good,” one fan commented.

“OMG your figure is insane,” another fan remarked, including a duo of flame emoji in the comment.

“I need that bag,” one fan wrote, admiring Rachel’s style.

“Gorgeous girl,” another added simply.

