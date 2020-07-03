Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman’s Son Garry Recently Hospitalized After Four-Wheeler Wreck

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman faced a big scare recently his son Garry Chapman got into an accident and was hospitalized. On Friday, The Sun shared an interview with Duane and his fiance Francie Frane talking for the first time about the frightening situation.

Duane and Francie revealed that Garry, 19, was in a four-wheeler crash last month that led to the hospitalization. Garry, who is one of Duane’s children with his deceased wife Beth Chapman, was rushed to the emergency room with a head injury after wrecking the vehicle.

Apparently, Francie’s son Greg and his wife have grown quite close to Garry. They were the ones to take him to the hospital after the crash, and they also brought him back home once he was released.

Garry suffered a mild concussion as well as a slight fracture in his tailbone.

In the brief interview, Duane and Francie did not detail exactly when the wreck happened or where it occurred. However, they did note that Garry had been discharged from the hospital last week and went on to discuss how close Duane and Francie’s families have become.

Duane and Francie recently got engaged, a move that came as a bit of a surprise to many Dog the Bounty Hunter fans. Beth died about a year ago, and Duane only went public with his romance with Francie a couple of months ago.

Despite all of that, the couple said that Duane’s kids have grown very close to Francie. In fact, they joked that she talks with Garry more than Duane himself does.

Apparently, Garry isn’t the only Chapman kid who adores Francie. Duane said his daughters love her and talk with her almost every day. Garry was seemingly hesitant to accept Francie at first, as he was protective of his father as well as of his mom’s memory. It didn’t take long, however, for Francie to win him over.

“I’m building a really great relationship with him. I love him so much,” Francie said of Garry.

Garry’s accident surely shook up Duane and the rest of the family a great deal, but it sounded like he is on the mend now. As it happens, this accident was just the latest in a string of health scares for the Chapmans. Not only did Beth die just a year ago after a long, intense battle with cancer, but Duane himself went through surgery for cancer just a matter of months ago.

Despite the numerous health challenges that the Dog the Bounty Hunter stars have navigated this past year, it sounds as if everybody is doing fairly well now. The blended family is growing closer and closer by the day and it sounds as if Garry’s recovering well from his crash and everybody is on-board with Duane and Francie’s pairing.