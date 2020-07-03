Brit Manuela Leaves Little To The Imagination In Strappy Peach-Colored Bikini

On Friday, July 3, American model Brit Manuela uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 945,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing on a paved walkway in front of a black fence and green foliage. She sizzled in a strappy peach bikini that featured a plunging top and matching high-cut bottoms. The tiny two-piece, which was from the clothing company Oh Polly, showcased her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the tan lines on her chest and hips. Brit finished off the sexy look with a pair of hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

For the photoshoot, the Instagram star wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style. While she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, the model managed to look absolutely gorgeous.

In the first image, the fitness trainer sat with her legs spread. She hunched forward and placed one of her hands on her shoulder, as she looked directly at the camera, pursing her full lips. Brit leaned back in the following photo, using her hand to stabilize herself. She looked off into the distance and flashed her beautiful smile. She altered her position for the third photo by turning her body slightly and resting both of her arms on her bent knee. The final shot showed her raking her fingers through her hair, while she tilted her head to the side.

In the caption, the social media sensation implored her followers to take time to appreciate their blessings. She also advertised for Oh Polly Swim by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are such a stunner,” gushed a fan, adding a string of black and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Most beautiful Instagram model ever in the world,” added a different devotee.

“Girl you are so beautiful!” wrote another follower, along with a smiling face emoji.

“Stunning as always,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Brit engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her fit physique on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.