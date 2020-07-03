Savannah Prez Flaunts Chiseled Abs In White Sports Bra For New Upper Body Workout

Savannah Prez added a new shoulder workout to her Instagram page on Friday and fans in the comments section seemed thrilled by it.

Dressed in a white sports bra and green leggings Savannah started her workout with a set of lateral raises into “Around The Worlds.” For this exercise combo, the Belgian fitness model raised two weight plates out to the side and lowered them. Then she swung them over her head with a semi-circular motion and lowered them with the same type of movement.

Next, she transitioned to doing Arnold presses. This exercise required her to bend her elbows and raise the weights above her shoulders. Then she pushed them above her head and lowered them back to their original position. Then she brought both weight plates together in front of her chest before she swung them back out again.

Savannah tackled a set of single-arm front raises next. During each repetition, she raised the weight plate until was slightly higher than her shoulder. Then she lowered it a quarter of the way down before she raised it once more and then lowered it back to her hips.

In the last video of the series, Savannah performed a set of unilateral bent-over reverse flies. With one foot in front of the other, Savannah bent forward and placed her hand on what appeared to be a cushion to maintain her balance. Then she lifted the weight plate with her free hand and kept her arm straight as she did so.

The post has been liked more than 3,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 50 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans shared their positive reactions to Savannah’s videos.

“Wish I looked that beautiful,” one person wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

“You are a dream girl,” a second supporter added.

A third fan shared that they had learned something new from Savannah’s workout series.

“These are really great movements that make me realize I’m limiting my range of motion too much,” they wrote.

“Keep up the good work,” a fourth wrote before they included a flexed bicep emoji. “Beautiful page! Great content.”

Savannah showed off the results of her dedication to regular exercise with a post she added to Instagram four days ago. In it, she rocked a checkered-print two-piece swimsuit.

“Is it okay to wear a bikini in my living room?” she wrote in the caption. “Weather has switched completely compared to last week.. mehh.”