Victoria’s Secret Model Georgia Fowler Smolders In Stylish Bikini Top

Georgia Fowler gave her 1.1 million Instagram fans quite a treat on Thursday, July 2, with her most recent update. The Victoria’s Secret model posted a striking shot that saw her in a captivating pose while rocking a bikini top.

The photo captured Fowler from the chest up, giving the viewer a close-up shot of her torso. The Project Runway New Zealand Season 1 host posed outdoors against a green, leafy backdrop. The bright blue sky could be seen peeking through the tree as well. The background was slightly blurred, allowing the focus to remain on Fowler while adding softness to the shot.

Fowler took both hands to her head, showcasing the muscles of her upper arms and shoulders along the way. She glanced straight into the lenses, squinting her eyes into a fierce look while allowing her lips to hang open.

Fowler wore a stylish top that boasted a delicate white texture against a grayish, blue background that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. It had a bandeau bodice with a thin strap that attached in the middle. The strap went around her neck where it tied into a bow, indicated by the string that fell back over her shoulder. The distressed details along the edges gave it extra texturing for a relaxed look. The top ruched in the middle while the sides were considerably wider, creating a triangle-like shape on her sternum.

Fowler wore her brunette hair pulled up and swept to the side. She allowed a tendril to remain loose at the front, falling over her nose. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, embracing her natural beauty.

Fowler used the caption space to credit photographer Cameron Hammond and agent Rachel Hill Hammond for the stunning shoot. In under a day, the post has garnered more than 12,400 likes and upwards of 60 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to shower her with compliments, praising her beauty and the aesthetics of the shot.

“You are so beautiful,” one user wrote.

“Love this shot,” replied another fan.

“Love you like I would Georgia,” a third one chimed in.

“Beautiful contrast,” added a fourth fan.

Fowler recently stunned her fans once again when she took to the social media app to post a NSFW photo in which she was captured in a very sheer long-sleeved brown dress that flowed in the shallow water, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She stretched her left leg out and bent her right as she went barefoot. Fowler appeared to be wearing a pair of bikini bottoms under her dress, but she ditched a bra completely underneath the sheer fabric.