Krystle Lina Rocks A Short Red Dress In New Instagram Post

American Maxim model Krystle Lina took to her Instagram page on Friday and shared a multi-photo post to mesmerize her 1.6 million fans.

In the pics, Krystle could be seen rocking a short red dress that allowed her to show off major skin. The outfit featured a low-cut neckline, enabling her to show off major cleavage. The dress also boasted frills on the bodice that gave her outfit a very feminine touch. The knee-length dress also allowed her to show off her well-toned legs. She completed her attire with a pair of red, high-heeled sandals.

The 36-year-old model opted for a full face of makeup to complement her dress. The application featured some foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a coral blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, light gray eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She appeared to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Krystle wore her brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulders.

She shared three photos from the photoshoot. In the first snap, she could be seen standing on the stairs, holding a basket full of goodies. She looked toward the basket and flashed her beautiful smile to strike a pose. In the second picture, she sat on the stairs with her legs stretched forward. She tilted her head, flashed a smile, and looked at the camera. In the third image, she could be seen standing in a garden, kept a hand on her waist, smiled, and stared at the camera.

In the caption, Krystle wrote that she will be spending her holiday weekend at home. She also asked her fans how they will be celebrating the 4th of July this year. In the end, she also informed her fans that her sexy outfit and heels were from the online clothing retailer, PrettyLittleThing.

Within an hour of going live, the snap garnered more than 3,400 likes. In addition, many of her fans took to the comments section and posted about 270 messages to praise her amazing figure.

“Oh wow, you look so stunning,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn, you’re so gorgeous, babe,” another user chimed in.

“Red looks so hot on you. I am spending the holidays in Memphis,” a third follower wrote.

“My God, you’re so sexy and those legs look fire!” a fourth admirer remarked, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Apart from her followers, the pic was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Casey Fleyshman, Vicky Aisha, Tawny Jordan, and Bri Teresi.