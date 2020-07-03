Ciara Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Crop Top & Panties For ‘British Vogue’

Ciara, who is heavily pregnant with her third child, took to Instagram to share a number of photos that took place for British Vogue.

In the first shot, the “Can’t Leave Em Alone” songstress stunned in a stretchy white dress that showcased her huge bump. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a long cardigan, which she left to hang off her shoulders. Ciara styled her long wavy light brown hair down and opted for no visible accessories.

The singer was captured outdoors on the grass in front of a green bush wall. She was snapped side-on and looked over her shoulder at the camera lens with a soft expression. Ciara appeared to be glowing and was caught in natural lighting.

In the next slide, she kept it simple in a white crop top and panties. Ciara rocked pointy acrylic nails and accessorized with a ring. She was photographed sitting down indoors with her hand on her bump. Ciara kept her legs closed and looked down at her stomach.

In the third frame, she switched it up and wore a leopard-print swimsuit set along with her daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson, 3, who also sported the same print. Ciara sat on her knees held onto her child’s hands while flashing a smile. The duo was caught candidly and looked to be having a fun time.

In the fourth and final pic, Ciara was photographed with Sienna and her oldest child, Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, on the grass. The entertainer paired a short-sleeved white T-shirt with cream pants and accessorized with gold bracelets. Ciara sat down on the grass while her two children and watched them play outdoors.

For her caption, the 34-year-old expressed that pregnancy during COVID has been a unique experience as well as a challenge. She thanked her team who assisted the shoot virtually and credited her husband, Russell Wilson, and her sister in law, Anna Wilson, for taking the photos.

In the span of 40 minutes, Ciara’s post racked up more than 190,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her followers.

“You make everything look flawless,” one user wrote.

“These photos are so beautiful,” another devotee shared, adding the love heart emoji.

“I can believe that you’re so in shape that your pregnancy photos are making me want to go work out,” remarked a third fan.

“How are your abs still visible WHILST pregnant??? Unfair,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ciara has yet to confirm when she is due. However, according to Life and Style Mag, she announced her pregnancy back in January and is expected to give birth in the summer.