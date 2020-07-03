Teyana Taylor Gives More Details About Pregnancy & Reveals Why She Decided Erykah Badu Will Be Her Midwife

Teyana Taylor opened up about why music artist Erykah Badu was selected to deliver her and Iman Shumpert’s new baby.

As The Inquisitr shared last month, Taylor announced during a video for her song “Wake Up Love” that she and Shumpert are expecting another baby girl in the fall. The couple also has one daughter together – Imani Tayla “Junie” Shumpert Jr. Shortly after she shared the news with the world, Taylor said Badu will be her midwife for the birth. She recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the decision and said she and the “Bag Lady” songstress are planning to meet soon to discuss the delivery. Taylor also shared that she was honored to have Badu agree to help her give birth to her child and wanted to spread the news as much as possible.

“I think it was dope to let everybody know what the plan was because her energy is just everything,” Taylor said. “Because I’m so heavy on meditation, she’s been so supportive… So it’s just like, it’s amazing.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Although Taylor said she’s excited to experience the birthing process with Badu, she revealed she’s expecting anything to happen when it comes time to have her baby. When she and Shumpert welcomed Junie back in 2015, the NBA star delivered his daughter with his own hands. Taylor said Junie’s baby sister could have the same fate, which she and her husband are also prepared for.

“I’m nervous, you know, like, Junie was unexpected, so it’s like, with the new baby, like, sometimes I feel like the birth of Junie didn’t hurt because I was [so] in shock,” Taylor said. “So now being prepared for it, I’m back to square one. Like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God. A whole baby’s about to come out of [me].'”

In addition to having a star as her midwife, Taylor said her current pregnancy is vastly different than her first. She said the pregnancy sickness she experiences with the new baby is different from when she was carrying Junie. Taylor is also in quarantine with this baby and said she’s affected by everything she sees in the news, which also affects her baby. However, she said she’s remained positive throughout the pregnancy and is focused on a healthy delivery.

Badu recently collaborated with Taylor in another way. She appeared on Taylor’s latest project, The Album, with the song “Lowkey.” Throughout her career, Badu has also worked as a doula and has delivered several babies across the country since the early 2000s.