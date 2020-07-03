Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Hit The Tennis Court In Matching Ensembles & Fierce Stances

Tennis superstar Serena Williams shared an adorable post on her Instagram page on Thursday that generated a lot of love from her followers. Serena hit the tennis court and had her daughter Olympia with her and the duo was almost too adorable for words.

Serena shared three photos along with one video in this post and it looked like Olympia was already well on her way to following in her mama’s tennis champion footsteps. Both gals had on purple bodysuits and looked fierce on the court.

Serena’s outfit was a Nike bodysuit with long sleeves and shorts that ended mid-thigh. Olympia’s outfit looked like it was a perfect match to what her mama was wearing. In addition, they both used Wilson tennis rackets and wore Nike tennis shoes.

The first photo showed Serena and Olympia looking to the other side of the court, ready for a serve. Olympia stood in a deep squat as Serena stood with her knees bent, both ladies holding their racquets and ready to engage. The second photo captured the mom-and-daughter pair in similar stances, but from a different angle.

In the third snapshot, Serena stood with her arms raised above her head, seemingly celebrating. Olympia looked adorable standing at the back of the court, her racket casually slung behind her head as she stood with one hip cocked.

It looked like the ladies had been victorious in their battle, and the last part of the post was a video showing the two giving one another a high five before walking off the court. Whoever was filming this from the other side of the court chuckled just a bit while filming as Serena and Olympia high fived.

Serena’s 12.4 million followers absolutely loved this glimpse into the tennis star and her daughter on the court together. The post received more than 1.2 million likes in about 20 hours, along with about 27,500 comments.

“Can we talk about her stance? She’s a natural! I love this so much. And her little racket drop,” one of Serena’s followers said about Olympia.

“No caption needed!!!! I seriously can’t even take how much I love thissss!!! Its too sweet for words,” another follower detailed.

“So so cute, I’ll start queuing for her Wimbledon debut tickets now,” someone else determined.

This wasn’t the first time that Serena posted an adorable mother-daughter moment of the two dressed alike. For example, not long ago the two dressed in matching princess outfits and the tennis star’s fans went equally crazy over that one.

Serena may be serious and focused when she is competing on the tennis court, but it looked like she was all smiles as she watched Olympia learn the ropes. The little girl isn’t quite 3-years-old yet, but she definitely appears to have a lot of potential, and Serena’s fans will be anxious to see more.