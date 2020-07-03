Rumored New ‘RHOD’ Cast Member Jennifer Davis Long Claims Cary Deuber Will Appear As A ‘Friend’ On Season 5

Jennifer Davis Long dropped a bomb on Instagram.

Cary Deuber’s part-time position on the upcoming fifth season of The Real Housewives of Dallas may have just been confirmed by the Bravo reality series’ rumored newbie, Jennifer Davis Long.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on July 3, Cary has ben rumored to be rejoining the ladies for the new episodes for weeks and after being spotted with her cast mates on a number of different occasions around Dallas, her alleged new co-star, Jennifer, appeared to spill the beans about her Season 5 role.

Following a recent hang-out session between Cary and Jennifer, which Jennifer ultimately deleted, a fan wrote a message in the comments section in which they suggested that the images Jennifer shared of herself and Cary proved that Cary would be seen in a “friend” or part-time position on Season 5.

“I think this confirmed you’re a friend this season,” a fan wrote in a comment sent directly to Cary.

Although Cary, who has been starring on The Real Housewives of Dallas for the past four seasons, didn’t offer a response to the suspicious fan, Jennifer did reply and when she did, she seemed to confirm that the fan was correct in their assumption that Cary would star in a part-time role.

As All About the Real Housewives explained to readers, Jennifer replied with several 100 percent emoji.

In addition to spending time with Jennifer in recent weeks, Cary has also been spotted with Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittingham. As fans may have seen, Cary was featured in a series of photographs with the women in June as the ladies celebrated the birthday of Kary with an outing amongst friends.

“This… is definitely going to be a situation,” Cary wrote in the caption of a photo from Kary’s birthday on her page. “Ladies night with my loves. Let the good times roll.”

Brandi Redmond, Cary Deuber and Stephanie Hollman attend the OK! Magazine Summer Kickoff Party. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cary was featured only as a “friend” during the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Dallas, which premiered last September. However, at the time that her part-time position on the series was confirmed, Cary revealed she was distancing herself from the Bravo series in an effort to focus on her own show, which would be titled Plump It Up.

In a promo for the series, via Distractify, Cary said, “People think I’m just kind of like a plastic surgeon wife. I just sit around and eat bonbons and get plastic surgery all day, which is not the damn case. I’m up here busting my ass.”