Tamra Judge Shares Her Friendship Status With ‘RHOC’ Cast & Admits She Misses Shannon Beador

Former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge gave fans an update on the status of her friendships with former castmates on Thursday. The fitness buff answered fan questions on Instagram about how she currently felt about Vicki Gunvalson, Gina Kirschenheiter, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador.

A fan asked if Tamra missed her former friend, Shannon Beador. The two were very close when filming The Real Housewives of Orange County together. The friendship seemed to end after it appeared that the two had an unknown falling out earlier this year.

The timing of the falling out aligned with Shannon’s reconciliation with the current housewife, Kelly. Shannon and Tamra famously feuded with Kelly during Season 14. The CUT Fitness owner isn’t too happy that her friend is no longer in her life as she admitted to missing Shannon “a lot.” The response even ended with a sad emoji.

One relationship that remains strong for Tamra is her friendship with Vicki. Despite all of their ups and downs, the CUT Fitness owner considers Vicki, a loyal friend.

“How do you and Vicki stay close friends after all the bad talking previously,” a fan asked Tamra.

The reality star insisted that “the show is about drama” and that the friendship remained firm.

“@vickigunvalson is very kind to me and my family. I could call her anytime and she will be there for me,” Tamra wrote.

One cast member that Tamra has not had any issues with is Gina. Tamra was the reason that the Long Island native joined the show, and the two remain close to this day.

“I’ve always been friends with @ginakirschenheiter,” Tamra confirmed.

The blonde reality star went on to call Gina “the most authentic person on RHOC.” Tamra insisted that what you see is what you get with the young mom and that there was “no bullsh*t from that New Yorker.”

Tamra didn’t touch too much on her relationship with Kelly, although she did write that she would rather have her on the show over Gretchen Rossi. Kelly was also part of the group Tamra made of her “Favorite RHOC” cast. That list also included Vicki, Shannon, Meghan King Edmonds, and Heather Dubrow.

One cast member that did not receive a mention from Tamra was Emily Simpson. The Orange County lawyer has not had the best relationship with Tamra. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the blonde fitness instructor considered Emily to be boring and went so far as to call her “dead weight” for the show.