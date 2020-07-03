‘Big Brother’ Star Fessy Shafaat Trolls Josh Martinez Over Rumored ‘All-Stars’ Appearance On Instagram Live

For weeks now, fans of Big Brother have been trolling one another on social media, but a former player is now getting in on the action. Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat called up his buddy and former Big Brother winner Josh Martinez on Instagram Live last night and trolled his buddy over his possible appearance on the rumored All-Stars season of the hit CBS reality series.

Josh has already been a name heavily rumored to appear on Big Brother Season 22, along with other former winners like Dan Gheesling and Derrick Levasseur. Fessy might have somewhat confirmed that last night when he asked Josh about the adventure he was about to embark on while holding back a smile like he was up to something. CinemaBlend got a hold of the Instagram Live video, and now the Big Brother fandom is going wild.

“So whats new man? When you leaving for your little thing?” Fessy asked Josh with a smile.

Josh, appearing confused, asked Fessy what he was talking about.

“The little adventure you got going on,” Fessy responded.

“What adventure are we talking about?” Josh asked. “Are we talking about the same adventure here?”

Josh then started laughing and told the 920+ viewers watching the stream to not let Fessy troll them.

Josh and Fessy star on Season 35 of The Challenge MTV

Immediately in the comments, fans who watched the Instagram live began talking about Josh appearing on the rumored All-Stars season, which is set to start filming this month. Josh did not confirm or deny the rumors, and neither he nor Fessy even mentioned Big Brother during their chat.

The pair were recently hanging out in Miami together with some of their The Challenge: Total Madness co-stars, so Fessy might be privy to some of the big news in Josh’s life right now. For a time, rumors also suggested Fessy might be joining the All-Stars season, but others believe he will be sticking with The Challenge going forward. Fessy is still going strong on this season of Total Madness after Josh was recently eliminated this past Wednesday after losing to Kyle Christie in Purgatory.

Other former Big Brother players who have been rumored to join Season 22 are Frankie Grande, Da’Vonne Rogers, Janelle Pierzina, Kemi Fakunle, and David Alexander. CBS has not confirmed the All-Stars rumor, let alone anyone who will be appearing on Season 22. The show has begun production prep and is currently awaiting a signoff from guilds to start shooting this month. Production will reportedly be relatively COVID-proof as all health and safety precautions are being met.