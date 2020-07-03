Gizele Oliveira Sizzles In Sexy Bikini While Splashing Around In The Ocean

Gizele Oliveira appeared to be taking advantage of the warmer temperatures in her latest Instagram update. On Friday, she shared a post that saw her having fun in the ocean while rocking a sexy bikini in the process.

Gizele’s post included three photos and a video clip. She did not indicate where she was, but it appeared to be a perfect day to be outside enjoying the sunshine.

The 27-year-old Brazilian model was certainly dressed for the occasion. She wore a teal bikini that put most of her body on display. The top featured tiny triangle-shaped cups with flirty cut-out sections at the top of each one. The bottoms were equally skimpy with strings that tied into loopy bows on the sides of her hips.

Two of the photos in the slideshow were monochrome, but that did not make them any less sexy. In the first one, she stood on a platform facing the camera. Soaking wet, Gizele gazed at the camera while she posed with one leg in front of the other, putting her hourglass shape on display. She placed one hand on her head while her other arm rested by her side. In the other snapshot, the model was sitting on the platform leaning back on her hands. The pose put her ample chest and chiseled abs on display while she posed with one knee bent. her toned legs were also prominent.

The remaining picture captured Gizele lying on her back on the platform. With her arms over her head, she smiled at the camera while holding her toned legs in the air. Water glistened on her stomach, calling attention to her trim midsection.

The video clip captured Gizele as she splashed her way around the water on what appeared to be a motorized kickboard. She scooted along the water on her belly while zooming around in a circle. At one point, she laughed as she turned and made her way toward the camera.

Her fans were impressed with the post, and many took to the comments section to rave over her fabulous physique.

“You are very very beautiful and amazing poses and video,” one admirer wrote.

“You look great,” a second Instagram user commented.

“You are the dreamiest,” gushed a third follower.

“Gorgeous In Color!” a fourth comment read.

Gizele has a body that seems to be made for swimwear. Last month, she shared a series of photos that featured her rocking a sexy one-piece swimsuit with a chain belt.