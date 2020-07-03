Katelyn Runck Bares Cleavage In White Sports Bra & Tennis Skirt Before Sweat Session

Katelyn Runck shared with fans her plans for the weekend in a new post on Instagram on Friday. The fitness junkie revealed that she was about to complete a workout as she rocked a skintight sports bra and a tiny tennis skirt that showed off her best assets. Additionally, in her caption, she wished fans a happy 4th of July weekend.

Katelyn shared two photos and a video that showed her standing on a sidewalk covered in leaves. A white fence could be seen beside her. According to the post’s geotag, the shoot took place in Fargo, North Dakota. The background of some images was blurred, but it appeared to be a beautifully sunny day. Katelyn stood in the shade under some trees as the sidewalk lit up behind her.

Katelyn’s look included a white longline sports bra with layered fabric across both breasts. The top had a low-cut neckline that barely contained Katelyn’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The skintight fabric pushed her breasts up and out.

Katelyn’s rock-hard six-pack was on display between the bra and an orange tennis skirt. The loose-fitting fabric rested low on her waist, though the sides came up slightly above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Additionally, the skirt cut off at the top of her thighs, exposing her long, lean legs. She finished the outfit off with a pair of white sneakers.

Katelyn accessorized the ensemble with a white band on her wrist. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, though the babe hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Katelyn wore her hair down in messy curls for the photos, but pulled the brunette locks up into a bun for the video.

In the first photo, Katelyn posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She pointed her toes to further elongate her pins and smiled at the camera. The second image was taken from head-on as Katelyn flexed her ab muscles.

Finally, in the video, the model swayed her hips from side to side as she took a sip of BYLT sports drink.

Katelyn’s post was liked more than 7,000 times. It also received nearly 500 comments in an hour, mostly from fans who showered her with compliments.

“Your smile is radiant,” one fan said.

“You are the best. Happy weekend,” another user added.

“Love that smile,” a third follower said.

