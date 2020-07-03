Phaedra Parks Shares Why She Waited To Be Intimate With Beau And ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Co-Star Medina Islam

Phaedra Parks explained the reason behind her shocking Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition reveal.

According to Hollywood Life, Parks appeared on the WE TV series with her boyfriend Medina Islam on Thursday, July 2. During the first episode of the new season, Parks shared that she and Islam had never had sex during the months that they’ve been involved with each other. The revelation surprised many of the other cast members on the show, which includes Love and Hip Hop star Tahiry Jose, rapper Kurupt, and model Toni Calvert.

Parks said the decision to not get sexually involved with her boyfriend came easy to her. The mother-of-two said she had intimacy issues in her former relationship, and she didn’t want to repeat the same problems in her relationship with Islam.

“Well, it’s a decision I made [myself],” Parks said. “Medina was definitely totally against it, but for myself, I needed to know him in an intimate way outside of a physically intimate way because prior to Medina I dated a guy in Chicago. And that was a long-distance relationship and it was very passionate, but when we became physical, it hindered us getting to know each other intimately on any other level.”

Andrew Toth / Getty Images

She continued to say she wanted to see Islam for who he is outside of a physical connection. The attorney also said she knew sex could affect her feelings about her boyfriend in either a good or bad way. Parks’ decision proved to be difficult for Islam throughout the episode. He expressed how he wasn’t happy about not being physical with his girlfriend, which was one of the hurdles the couple had to go through on the show. They also had issues with communicating with each other, something that Parks thinks stems from her male-dominated careers. Their distance also became a problem for them, as they’ve been bi-coastal since the met on a dating site several months before joining the show.

“Communication can be hard for me because I’m constantly working, I’m very type A, and sometimes I’m a hard nut to crack,” Parks admitted.

Bravo fans will recall Parks appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta for six seasons before she was fired in Season 9. During her time on the show, she shared many moments of her life, including the birth of her two sons with ex-husband Apollo Nida – Ayden, 10, and Dylan, 7. Parks also opened up about her tumultuous divorce from Nida. At the time of their separation, Nida was arrested and sentenced to eight years in prison back in 2014. According to Bravo TV, Nida was released from prison in June 2019.