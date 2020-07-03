WWE News: Drew McIntyre Buries Conor McGregor, Says MMA Star Has ‘No Chance’ In A Fight With Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter on Thursday night and insulted Conor McGregor. The tweet was a response to the recently retired UFC star calling out Vince McMahon to a fistfight, but McIntyre doesn’t think McGregor has what it takes to beat the WWE chairman.

“Big man @TheNotoriousMMA picking a fight with ANOTHER 70 year old, you couldn’t drop a guy in a pub, you have no chance against Vince. You’re just the latest guy thinking he can have his PR team stick my title on his shoulder & walk into our world. Stick to whiskey McTapper.”

McIntyre was referencing an incident from last year where McGregor punched an elderly man in a bar. According to the report, the MMA star was insulted because the man refused a shot of his whiskey. The security camera footage reveals McGregor hitting the man, but he wasn’t able to knock him out.

McIntyre’s followers showed up in support of the WWE superstar clapping back at McGregor as well. One follower noted how McIntyre “straight-up nailed Conor with a Claymore through the Internet.”

Another fan said that McGregor’s silence in regards to McIntyre’s comeback suggests that the MMA star fears the Scottish superstar. This post echoed several which stated that McIntyre could beat McGregor in a fight.

However, one follower had an interesting take, suggesting that McMahon is seeing “money signs” following the comment. Now that McGregor has supposedly retired from the octagon, he might be interested in a move to WWE to earn a big paycheck.

McGregor’s outspoken — and often insulting — nature has often been compared to wrestling heel characters. He has also stated that he’s interested in joining WWE down the line, but he may not be welcomed into the company with open arms.

McGregor’s comments about the WWE chairman could be his way of trying to get a job with the company. However, that shouldn’t be too much of an issue for the MMA star is a marquee name who the company would undoubtedly love to do business with.

Should McGregor join WWE, he also has a ready-made opponent waiting in McIntyre. It’s only a matter of time before McGregor responds to the current WWE Champion, and the subsequent war of words could build hype for a program down the line.

Ronda Rousey, Cain Velasquez, Shayna Baszler and other former UFC stars have made the leap to wrestling in the past. Sports entertainment is a natural progression for combat sports athletes, and McGregor’s trash-talking skills would serve him well in WWE.