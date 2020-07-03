Megan Thee Stallion Covers ‘NME’ Magazine In Low-Cut Striped One-Piece

Every Friday, NME Magazine announce a new cover star for their publication. This week, rising rapper Megan Thee Stallion has graced the front of the latest issue and looks nothing short of incredible.

The “Girls in the Hood” songstress stunned in a long-sleeved white one-piece that was decorated with blue stripes. The item of thing was low-cut and displayed her decolletage, which she accessorized with a number of gold chains. Megan opted for jeweled bracelets, rings, and small stud earrings while rocking acrylic nails. She tied her long dark hair up in a high ponytail and applied a full face of makeup that included red lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

The 25-year-old posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Megan attached the cover. The entertainer posed in front of a plain white backdrop and was captured from the thighs-up. She positioned her body slightly from the side and crossed her left arm around her body. Megan raised her other hand and looked directly at the camera lens with her head tilted up. She sported a mouth-open expression and arched her chest forward. The cover featured the text “Hot Girl Summer 2.0,” which is a reference to her breakthrough single.

In the next slide, Megan shared a close-up pic that also taken for the issue. She raised both hands to her face and tilted her head to the left. Megan flashed her teeth and showed off her pearly whites.

For her caption, she credited journalist Natty Kasambala who interviewed her.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 240,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 12.1 million followers.

“Wow, you are stunning Megan!” one user wrote.

“Makeup looking FLAWLESS. BEAT,” another devotee shared.

“It’s the ponytail and the stripes for me,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Congrats keep doing the damn thing. My inspiration,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she embodied a cat in a white skintight PVC catsuit for the latest episode of Legendary. Over the top, Megan wore a corset and completed the outfit with latex thigh-high boots of the same color. She accessorized with cat ears and held onto a long white whip. Megan rocked long pointy acrylic nails that were decorated with black and white polish. She styled her long dark hair down and looked to have applied a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow.