Rocky Barnes Looks Smoking Hot In Polka-Dot Bikini

Summer weather is here, and model Rocky Barnes seems to be enjoying it. Just yesterday, she shared an Instagram update that saw her wearing a two-piece swimsuit while enjoying a day at the beach. On Friday, she kicked of the weekend with a post that featured her rocking a sexy polka-dot bikini while enjoying some time outside.

Rocky’s post consisted of four pictures. Each one captured her striking different poses while standing on a wooden staircase that appeared to lead down to a beach.

The 34-year-old model was dressed for a day of relaxing in the sun. Her two-piece swimsuit was black with white polka-dots. The top featured classic, triangle style cups, and the bottoms were a low-rise style that tied into loopy bows on her hips. She also sported a thin white coverup with black polka-dots. The garment was long, and she wore it open, showing off her incredible figure. Rocky also sported with a wide-brim hat that matched her coverup. She completed her beach-day look with a pair of flip-flops and a white beach bag.

Rocky showcased her curves in the first picture. She faced the camera while standing with one hip cocked to the side with one hand on her waist. The coverup blew open in the wind, showing off her hourglass shape, curvy hips and toned thighs.

The second snapshot captured all of her body as she faced the camera. She smiled as she held the bag in front of her. She wore the belt of the coverup tied around her waist. She wore the coverup open, showing off her flat abs.

Rocky flaunted her figure from a side view in the third snapshot. The image was cropped at the middle of her thighs, showing off the sexy curve of her hip and her taut abs. She propped one hand on her waist while holding the brim of her hat down.

The last photo of the series was a closeup of her chest and pretty face. Rocky gazed at the camera with a serious expression while flaunting her ample chest.

Many of Rocky’s fans could not help but gush over how stunning she looked — especially considering the face she gave birth in January.

“Are you sure you had a baby?! You look great Mama!!” one follower commented.

“and you just had a baby?!?? Unreal,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Other fans raved over how hot she looked in the ensemble.

“Wow!! Incredibly stunning and very beautiful,” a third admirer replied.

“Perfect right down to the hat, Rocky!” quipped a fourth fan.