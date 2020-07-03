‘Strahan, Sara And Keke’ Has Reportedly Been Canceled By ABC

ABC’s daytime talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke will reportedly not return to the network.

According to Page Six, the show — which stars hosts Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer — will be replaced with GMA 3: What You Need to Know. The new segment aired in March, at the height of the global coronavirus pandemic, and includes Amy Robach, Dr. Jen Ashton and TJ Holmes. As the pandemic continues and more news begins to surface, ABC reportedly decided to permanently replace Strahan, Sara and Keke with the new lineup and will focus on other topics within the news cycle.

“It was initially supposed to be a two-week experiment and the show did really well,” a source shared.

A spokesperson for both shows also expressed how Strahan, Sara and Keke would evolve during the current unprecedented times. While they didn’t confirm that SSK was ending, they admitted the future of the show was still unclear.

“We’re proud of our teams at ‘SSK’ and ‘GMA3’ and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead.”

Eugene Gologursky / Getty Images

Another source confirmed that Strahan, Sara and Keke was put on hiatus and a date for the show’s return hasn’t been set. GMA3 has been produced by ABC vet Catherine McKenzie since the new setup began airing. McKenzie is set to stay on GMA3 as an executive producer.

Strahan, Sara and Keke first began as GMA Day and then changed to Strahan and Sara back in September 2018. The GMA segment allowed Strahan and Haines to dish about trending topics in the news. They also had multiple star-studded interviews and did in-depth reporting. In 2019, Palmer was announced as the show’s third host. Prior to her committing to the job, Palmer was a guest host on several episodes of the talk show. Although SSK might be canceled, Strahan will reportedly continue his position at GMA. As for Haines and Palmer, GMA‘s executives are reportedly trying to find a place for them on What You Need to Know.

If Haines does decide to cut ties with GMA, fans are hoping she will return to her former hosting gig at The View. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Haines temporarily returned to The View back in March to fill in for Joy Bahar, who was quarantined at home. Her fans raved over her return and suggested she join the show full-time.