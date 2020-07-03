Laura Sagra Shows Off Trim Figure In Crop Top & Tights As She Goes For A Walk

Laura Sagra stunned her fans with her insane body in her latest Instagram offering. She took a walk in a well-maintained garden and wore some sleek athleisure wear. She looked smoking hot in an all-black ensemble and her fans flocked to see the post and engage with her.

The model took to social media to flaunt her voluptuous curves. She posted the photo on Thursday and simply encouraged her fans to live.

Laura rocked a crop top that hugged her body like a second skin. The top had a square neckline and broad straps to support her bust. It skimmed over her upper abdomen area, exposing plenty of skin. She put her abs and tiny waist on display as she enjoyed a sun-drenched day.

The fitness model teamed the skimpy top with its matching bottoms. The snug tights hugged Laura’s firm booty and thighs and clung to her lower half like a glove.

Laura appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup including a defined eyebrow, brown eyeshadow, and some thick mascara. It seemed as if she swept blusher across her cheeks and finished the look with some bold red lipstick.

The social media star styled her hair in a side-part. She let her long blond locks fall over her shoulders and back in casual waves. Her only visible jewelry was a delicate necklace she wore around her neck.

Laura appeared to be strolling in a garden. The lush park-like surroundings were tranquil with tall trees, palms, and shrubs. The lawn appeared to be freshly mowed and there was plenty of light to take good photos.

The influencer posed mid-walk. She put her left hand to her pert backside while the other touched her midriff. She looked down and her eyes appeared to be closed. The photo showed off Laura’s hourglass figure as she did some light exercise.

Of course, Laura’s fans loved the pic. They streamed to view the post and offered encouragement and comments for her to peruse.

“So beautiful,” one fan raved.

One follower waxed lyrical and professed their love for the model.

“I think I love you, so what am I so afraid of. Afraid of what I’m not sure of, a love there is no cure for,” they gushed.

A third Instagram user thought that it was a “marvelous pic.”

Laura has a fan base of over 860,000 followers. She frequently posts sexy pics or workout videos on her Instagram feed. Her fans love engaging with her and share their love by liking her pics. This specific snap has already accumulated close to 17,000 likes.