Jill Zarin Talks Relationship With Dorinda Medley, Says ‘RHONY’ Star Considers Her ‘To Be A Big Threat’

Former The Real Housewives of New York City star, Jill Zarin, took to Instagram Live on Thursday night and discussed feelings about her recent appearance on the show. In an almost two-hour-long video, the rug designer talked about her relationship with Dorinda Medley and claimed that she declined an invitation to Blue Stone Manor.

The former reality star filmed the Live with her daughter, Allyson “Ally” Shapiro, and boyfriend, Gary Brody, from her bedroom in Florida. From there, Jill talked about some friction with The Real Housewives of New York City star, Dorinda Medley.

The rug designer claimed to like Dorinda and thought of their relationship as a friendly one. The two have known one another for many years and live near each other in Manhattan. The former housewife complimented Dorinda as she called her “funny” and a “good friend.” However, Jill believes that Dorinda is not her biggest fan.

“She finds me to be a big threat.”

In the video, Ally acted surprised at this notion. However, Jill doubled-down.

“No, it’s true,” Jill insisted.

Jill continued to share that Luann de Lesseps had invited her to go on a trip to Dorinda’s home, Blue Stone Manor. The Countess thought it would be good for Jill to film more now that a cast member was gone. Tinsley Mortimer recently left the show to live in Chicago with her fiance, Scott Kluth. Jill left the show after Season 4, and over the past few years, the redhead has been very vocal about her desire to return.

Jill explained that she took some time to make a choice but ultimately did not go on the trip. Her decision was made after the former reality star claimed that Dorinda was not kind to her.

“Dorinda was very not nice to me that night,” Jill said of her interaction with the reality star the night of Luann’s Halloween party.

After that interaction with Dorinda, Jill was wary of spending time with the blonde socialite.

“I’m not falling into that trap,” Jill said about going to Dorinda’s Berkshires home.

The star remained upbeat about her time on the episode, although it was a short one. Jill jokingly called her time a “cameo.”

Overall, Jill was happy that she was able to introduce her boyfriend to the world. The couple was first spotted together in 2018 and moved into a penthouse together last year, according to Page Six. Jill’s husband, Bobby Zarin, passed away in 2018 after a long bout with cancer.