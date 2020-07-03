Sofia Vergara Stuns In Tiny American Flag Shorts & High Heels

Sofia Vergara stunned in tiny American flag-adorned shorts and blue high heels in an upload shared with Instagram. The image, a throwback to a scene filmed for the ABC television sitcom Modern Family, came with a heartfelt caption posted by the actress, who said she missed her character of Gloria. She likely meant all of the character’s outlandish looks — such as the one depicted on Instagram — as well as her television family.

The actress shared the image taken during the taping of an episode, when she wore one of Gloria’s more skimpy outfits which showed off her gorgeous body.

In the pic, Sofia wore a cropped American eagle-emblazoned shirt. A tiny sliver of the actress’ stomach was exposed in the short top. She paired that with the tiniest of short shorts covered with American flag details. Her legs looked long and lean due to the stiletto heels she wore, which were royal blue. The scene was shot in the open concept kitchen and family room in the home that Gloria and husband Jay shared.

In the episode titled “Patriot Games” of the ABC sitcom, Gloria studied to get her United States citizenship. Her attempt at an American accent with a Texas twang did not impress her husband. It was only after Gloria realized Jay (Ed O’Neill) wanted her to become a citizen so that they didn’t have to wait as long at customs when they returned from their vacations that she decided to mock all U.S. stereotypes at once. Gloria pretended to be “the perfect American wife” by serving Jay steak while wearing the skimpy outfit.

“Howdy, hubby! How about some grub before we turn on the NASCAR?” she asked.

The scene was a side-splitter on the series. Sofia’s new social media post paid tribute to both her character and the upcoming July 4 holiday.

Fans loved the throwback image. They shared their feelings regarding the memorable moment in the comments section of the share.

“The accent in this scene was priceless,” recalled one Modern Family viewer.

“Gloria is my most favorite character on the show,” said a second follower.

“I miss her too! Rewatching Modern Family for the 3rd time!!! Gloria was definitely my favorite character!” stated a third Instagram user.

“I love this scene and its Texas accent,” stated a fourth fan of the good job Sofia did as she portrayed the character who attempted to get her point across to her husband.