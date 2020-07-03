Sofia Vergara Stuns In Tiny American Flag Shorts & High Heels

Sofia Vergara stunned in tiny American flag-adorned shorts and blue high heels in an upload shared with Instagram. The image, a throwback to a scene filmed for the ABC television sitcom Modern Family, came with a heartfelt caption posted by the actress, who said she missed her character of Gloria. She likely meant all of the character’s outlandish looks — such as the one depicted on Instagram — as well as her television family.

The actress shared the image taken during the taping of an episode, where she wore one of the character’s more skimpy outfits which she showed off her gorgeous body.

In the pic, Sofia wore a cutoff American Eagle emblazoned shirt. Its sleeves and neckline were cut and the shirt was cropped at the waist. A tiny sliver of the actress’s stomach was exposed. She paired that with the tiniest of short shorts emblazoned with the American flag. Her legs looked long and lean due to the stiletto heels she wore for the scene which were royal blue. The scene was shot in the open concept kitchen and family room in the home that her character Gloria and her husband Jay shared.

In the episode titled “Patriot Games,” Gloria studied to get her United States citizenship. Her attempt at an American accent with a Texas twang did not impress her husband. It was only after Gloria realized her husband Jay (Ed O’Neill) wanted her to become a citizen so they didn’t have to wait as long at customs when they returned from their vacations that she decided to mock all U.S. stereotypes at once. Gloria pretended to be “the perfect American wife” by serving Jay steak in the skimpy outfit as she stated, “Howdy, hubby! How about some grub before we turn on the NASCAR?”

The scene was a side-splitter on the series and likely one of the aspects of portraying Gloria that Sofia misses most. This promoted the tribute to both the character and likely, the upcoming July 4 holiday with the above Instagram upload.

Fans loved the throwback image. They shared their feelings regarding the memorable moment in the comments section of the share.

“The accent in this scene was priceless,” recalled one former Modern Family viewer.

“Gloria is my most favorite character on the show,” said a second follower.

“I miss her too! Rewatching Modern Family for the 3rd time!!! Gloria was definitely my favorite character!” stated a third Instagram user.

“I love this scene and its Texas accent,” stated a fourth fan of the good job Sofia did as she portrayed the character who attempted to get her point across to her husband.