Lizzo Shows Off Her Booty While Twerking In The Pool In Snakeskin Swimsuit

Lizzo showed off her fabulous curves while playing around in the sunshine with her friends. The “Juice” singer wears an extremely low-cut snakeskin one-piece on Instagram while twerking in the pool to the cheers of her friends.

The Grammy-winning artist took some time to hang out with a few pals in the pool, where they played around to music and made it clap in a series of videos showing off their skills.

The first clip shows her and her 5 friends gathering together, mugging for the camera in their bikinis and one-pieces.

“Just a group of melanated girls soaking up the sun. No rhyme or reason,” she captioned one post.

She went on to explain that she and her friends had gotten tested for the novel coronavirus before gathering together for a day of girl’s time.

“We all took the responsibility to get covid tests and luckily we’re all negative. Please be safe and wear your masks,” she wrote.

In the next video, Lizzo takes center stage in the pool as she twerks and sings, with her super-long hair trailing down her back.

In a third video, she and her friends play for the cameras, twerking, dancing, and posing. In one scene, while wearing hoops and stylish sunglasses, Lizzo tosses her long hair and makes a kissy face at the camera.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Fans in the comments were loving the show.

“You should charge people for this amazing content honestly,” one fan wrote.

“Excuse me ma’am there’s actually a limit to how many beautiful women you can have in one video and this exceeds it,” commented another.

In recent months Lizzo has been largely silent on Twitter after leaving the platform because she found that people were too negative. But she has been making the most of her TikTok and Instagram accounts, posting frequently to celebrate her body and share snippets of her life.

She recently showed off a day of meals, revealing that she was now eating a vegan diet and was loving exploring all the new flavors from plants. In another post, she clapped back at body shamers, posting a video aimed specifically at those who criticize her body. As The Inquisitr previously revealed, the clip shows her working out by cycling, jump roping, and lifting weights.

It’s clear that fans are loving what she is giving. Her most recent posts have garnered over a million views in under 12 hours from her 9.1 million followers.