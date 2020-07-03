‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Executive Producer Brad Bell Dishes On Flo’s Return

The Bold and the Beautiful executive producer Brad Bell recently dished about Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) return. The head honcho spoke to Soap Central about the soap opera and hinted about the coming storyline. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that fans may be seeing Flo sooner than they expected.

As The Inquisitr reported, the sudser had found a way around filming intimate scenes due to the coronavirus protocols put in place to protect the actors. The producers decided to use blow-up dolls and the spouses of actors during close-contact scenes.

Flo’s name came up when the outlet wanted to know if The Bold and the Beautiful had already used the spouses in some of the scenes. Bell divulged that they had already shot some scenes with Ben Jorgensen, Katrina Bowden’s husband.

“Yes! We used Katrina Bowden’s [Flo Fulton] husband, Ben [Jorgensen], last week as a stunt kisser and toucher, and it came out very well! ”

The news came as a shock to many fans since the last time they saw Flo, she was knocked out cold and being dragged from the beach house.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Flo confronted Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) about her fake illness. Sally finally caved and admitted that she had fabricated the story to win Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) sympathy and find a way to be close to him.

Sean Smith / CBS

Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) walked in on the conversation and Flo blasted her too. She threatened that she would have Penny disbarred as she dialed Wyatt’s number. Just then, Penny clobbered Flo with a candlestick holder.

At first, Sally didn’t know what to do with the unconscious Flo, but they soon realized that they could not leave her on the floor. They dragged her out to Penny’s car just as Wyatt came in. The soap opera ended on a cliffhanger where Wyatt seemed surprised when he surveyed his living room.

Since The Bold and the Beautiful stopped airing new episodes on April 23, fans have been speculating about what Wyatt saw as he entered the room. Many believe that he was shocked by the mess in his house after they knocked some of the furniture over.

Now it seems as if Flo may have filmed some intimate scenes, that could have included some kissing, recently. Since Flo is currently with Wyatt it would make sense that she would be sharing kisses with him. Does that mean that Flo has recovered from her fall and that she’s already cozying up with Wyatt again? Or is Flo daydreaming about the love of her life while being held hostage?