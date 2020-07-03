Jennifer Lopez Gives Props To New York In Stunning Throwback Photo

Megastar Jennifer Lopez stayed true to her roots in her newest Instagram post on Friday morning. Over 100,000 thrilled fans hit the “like” button in the first 15 minutes it was online.

She looked incredible in the black-and-white image, a throwback from an unidentified performance.

Lopez was pictured with two men standing behind her right side. Both appeared to be wearing black suits, and both were wearing New York Yankees caps. One had his hands clasped in front of him.

She stood with her right arm stretched far overhead, and in her hand, she clutched a similar cap by the brim, although hers was covered in shimmering crystals.

She held a microphone in the other hand, which rested at her side.

Her entire body was bathed in strong light from overhead, illuminating her gorgeous bone structure and mane of hair.

She wore a white suit with extreme cutouts that displayed her incredible figure. A nude sparkling bodysuit was visible underneath.

The Yankees hat that Lopez was proudly displaying has become part of her concert repertoire. She sported the same headwear in the “Jenny From the Block” segment during her 2016 “All I Have” show in Las Vegas as well as for her performance at the 2018 TIME 100 Gala.

The designer accessory was also worn briefly during a 10-minute retrospective mashup performance for the MTV Video Music Awards, at which Lopez received the 2018 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. While MTV officially removed Michael Jackson’s name from the award in 2019, the Vanguard Award recognizes significant accomplishments in music and film.

Lopez is originally from the Bronx, and her ties to New York are incredibly strong.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she explained how much her hometown has shaped who she is now.

“I go back to my neighborhood at times, and I still have friends who live there and people my mom hangs out with…. It’s not something I’ve become disconnected from. I also feel no matter how much I travel and where I go, I always feel so connected to the working class I grew up in with my mom and my dad. It so affected me to see my dad working nights for 20 years… I think that’s why I work so many jobs. I feel like a working woman and a working girl. That’s who I am.”

It appears that Lopez has been reminiscing in the last few days. Yesterday, she posted a sexy video from her 2019 “Its My Party” tour.