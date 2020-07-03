Lauren Dascalo Shows Off Killer Body In Blue Bikini, Floats On Jet Ski During Cancún Vacation

Lauren Dascalo gave fans an inside look at her vacation in a new Instagram post on Thursday evening. The model shared a few photos of herself on a jet ski in Cancún, Mexico as she sported a skimpy blue bikini that did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

The photos were taken from a close angle, but fans could still see that Lauren straddled a blue jet ski. Gentle waves rippled around the jet ski, though the water appeared to be mostly calm. It was a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the rays shone down on Lauren and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to soak up every last drop of sunlight in her skimpy swimwear.

Lauren’s ensemble featured a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The cups did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the bikini rode up on her chest slightly, so her underboob was on display.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was also on show between the top and matching bottom that dipped low on the front of her waist to show off her abs. The sides came up above Lauren’s hips and accentuated her curvy figure. Her legs were perfectly framed in the skimpy thong.

Lauren finished off the outfit with a white Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap, layered necklaces and a white scrunchie on her wrist. She went makeup-free for her day on the water, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her freckles were visible beneath the baseball cap. Keeping up with the natural look, Lauren wore her hair down in slightly damp waves.

In the first image, Lauren leaned to one side, creating an arch in body that emphasized her hourglass figure. She adjusted her hair and her cap with both hands and the upward motion caused her top to ride up even further. The second photo showed the babe with one arm at her side as she arched her back and looked into the distance.

The post garnered more than 22,000 likes and nearly 400 comments in under a day as fans showered the model with love in the comments section.

“So pretty!!” one fan said.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” another user added.

“I’m not sure how anyone can be this perfect,” a third follower wrote.

Lauren has been keeping her fans updated on her vacation since she left for the airport in Los Angeles. In another post this week, the babe rocked a bandeau top and a crochet skirt that showed off some major skin as she entered “vacation mode.”